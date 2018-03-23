Backlash Growing Against Facebook

(NBC) - Facebook is taking a hit this week, as more details are revealed about the data scandal with Cambridge Analytica.

Mike Todd didn't realize how many companies have information from his Facebook profile, until he saw it in his person Facebook archive.

"Halliburton, Albertsons, PediaSure," Todd listed. "Some foreign names I don't even know if I can pronounce."

Now, Todd is downloading that archive before he says goodbye to the social network for good.

"I don't think the average person understands what they're giving up when they use it every day and I think that's a problem," Todd said.

He's part of the growing backlash against Facebook this week, after reports of the data misuse against some 50 million profiles. Now the hashtag "Delete Facebook" is trending online.

"It's a choice I can make to opt out of this data collection," Todd said.

If you don't want to delete your account, you can limit access to your data by turning off "Facebook Platform."

"That's the kind of part of Facebook that lets apps and games and other third party services get information about you," said Mary Beth Quirk, of Consumer Reports.



Be aware you'll no longer be able to use Facebook to log in to outside apps and sites. Another option is deactivating your account.

"It's kind of like pressing a pause button on your Facebook account," Quirk said.

It's important to remember, deleting your Facebook App won't delete your account. You'll need a computer to do that. That's the choice Todd made.

"I don't think I'm going to miss it," Todd said.