2 shot at Oklahoma restaurant; civilian kills gunman
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant at the dinner hour and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Louie's On The Lake, a restaurant on Lake Hefner.
Police Capt. Bo Matthews says a woman and a female juvenile were undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds but apparently "are going to survive." A man suffered a broken arm while trying to escape the shooting.
Authorities have not identified the injured patrons. Matthews says the dead suspect's identity also was not immediately known.
Matthews says police "have no reason to believe this is a terrorist type of incident." The motive was unclear otherwise.
