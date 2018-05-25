Teacher and student shot at Noblesville school; shooter in custody

Related Story Experts encourage open dialogue between parents, kids about shootings

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -- Two people are in critical condition and a shooter is in custody after a shooting inside of Noblesville West Middle School.

The Noblesville Police Department said the call first came in at 9:06 a.m. Two people were shot, a 13-year-old girl and a teacher. They are in critical condition.

A male student was detained and taken into custody.

The teacher that was shot while taking down the shooter and was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital. The teen was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Families have been notified.

2PM Update on Noblesville School...

Additionally, another student is being treated at Riverview Health with a fractured ankle.

"There a male student at Noblesville West Middle School who has been detained," said Kevin Jowitt, Noblesville Chief of Police. "We believe he is the involved suspect. We have no reason to believe that there is any kind of a threat connected to this anywhere else."

After the shooting, a SWAT team swept the building.

News 8 spoke with one parent, Chad, who had just learned that his daughter was safe.

"Well, my ex-wife called me and she was hysterical and couldn't even talk," he said. "And I had to calm her down and what's going on. All she said there was shooting at my kid's school. My daughter called her while it was happening from underneath the desk and it sounded like it was coming from another hallway."

Noblesville School Shooting - Interview

One student told News 8 that he heard several shots fired but did not know if they were fired inside or outside of the building.

One student said she saw police arrest two students in a class at Noblesville High School.

10 Photos Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WISH Photo)