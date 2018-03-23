2 firefighters dead, 2 injured in building collapse
YORK, Pa. (AP) — A section of a four-story building that once housed a piano factory in York, Pennsylvania, collapsed a day after a fire, killing two firefighters and injuring two others.
York Mayor Michael Helfrich said in a statement Thursday that firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony died after being transported to York Hospital. Helfrich said Assistant Chief Greg Altland and firefighter Erik Swanson were in stable condition and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
York officials say part of the fell on the firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday. The Weaver Organ and Piano factory was being converted into residential units.
York is about 100 miles west of Philadelphia.
Previous
Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex...
Next
2 killed, dozen hurt in French...
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fire at Summit Square Apartments
It happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive.Read More »
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beavercreek police looking for cell phone store theft suspects
Beavercreek police need help identifying two suspects they say robbed an AT&T store.Read More »
-
Hundreds attend March for Our Lives rally in Downtown Dayton
There will be an estimated 767 marches across the country on Saturday.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man stabbed while walking down street in Jefferson Township
A person is recovering after being stabbed while walking down the street in Jefferson Township.Read More »