'He was so determined:' Bus driver who took life-changing viral pic of Tarrant HS grad speaks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- By now you’ve seen the viral picture of Tarrant High School graduate Corey Patrick. Ebony.com posted an article about everything that has happened since a Birmingham MAX bus driver snapped this picture of Corey on his way to the MAX bus stop:
He was catching a ride to his high school graduation wearing his cap and gown.
DeJuanna Beasely explained why she took the photo: “I did it to inspire people on my page. I didn't think it was going to take off. I didn't know him. I didn't do it because I knew him. I just did it because he got on my bus and I was inspired that he got on by himself and he was so determined to get it with no one backing him."
After the photo was posted, 95.7 JAMZ morning show host Rickey Smiley shared it, hoping to find the determined grad. On Smiley's show this morning, Patrick shared that he has been offered a full scholarship to Jacksonville University.
And, he may not be taking the bus for much longer, as Smiley and other celebs are said to be surprising him with a vehicle of his own.
