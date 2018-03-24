Hundreds attend March for Our Lives rally in Downtown Dayton

By: Ethan Fitzgerald

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 10:52 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 24, 2018 12:33 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - NBC is reporting there will be an estimated 767 marches across the country tomorrow.

The marches are following school walkouts that demanded an end to gun violence.

Dayton will be among them and Friday 2 NEWS caught up with the students leading the charge.

The rally/march in Dayton starts at Courthouse Square at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

