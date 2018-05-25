Local News

Trotwood police issue critical missing teen alert

Posted: May 24, 2018 07:27 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2018 08:01 AM EDT

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - Trotwood Police issued a critical missing teen alert Thursday. 

Police say the teen was last seen on May 22 and may need medical attention. 

Police describe the teen as a white 16-year-old female with brown hair and hazel, about 5 feet 4 inches and 177 pounds.

If you have any information about this missing teen, you are encouraged to call the Trotwood Police Department at (937) 837-7777.

 

