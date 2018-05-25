Trotwood police issue critical missing teen alert

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo provided by the Trotwood Police Department.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - Trotwood Police issued a critical missing teen alert Thursday.

Police say the teen was last seen on May 22 and may need medical attention.

Police describe the teen as a white 16-year-old female with brown hair and hazel, about 5 feet 4 inches and 177 pounds.

If you have any information about this missing teen, you are encouraged to call the Trotwood Police Department at (937) 837-7777.