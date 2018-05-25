Trotwood police issue critical missing teen alert
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - Trotwood Police issued a critical missing teen alert Thursday.
Police say the teen was last seen on May 22 and may need medical attention.
Police describe the teen as a white 16-year-old female with brown hair and hazel, about 5 feet 4 inches and 177 pounds.
If you have any information about this missing teen, you are encouraged to call the Trotwood Police Department at (937) 837-7777.
