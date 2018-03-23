Springfield school employee accused of inappropriate contact with 2 students
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - Springfield police arrested a Springfield City Schools employee on charges related to inappropriate contact with two 12-year-old school girls.
According to a release from the City of Springfield, Jordan Pennington, 33, of Springfield, was arrested March 15 on charges of gross sexual imposition and attempted gross sexual imposition.
Pennington is accused of inappropriate contact with two female students during the course of his duties as an information technology employee with the city schools.
Pennington has been placed on administrative leave.
Springfield City Schools released a statement Friday saying:
"Upon learning of the allegations, the District immediately placed the employee on paid administrative leave and conducted a formal investigation into these concerns. The employee in question is no longer employed with the Springfield City School District. At this point, because of the criminal investigation resulting in charges being filed and the District’s legal obligation to protect the privacy rights of students and employees, we are declining interviews."
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.
