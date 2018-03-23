Springboro resident's film hit theaters

By: Thea Emroll

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 05:51 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 23, 2018 05:51 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Joe Knopp, Springboro resident, talks about his film "I Can Only Imagine".

You can see it in local theaters like The Greene, Fairfield Commons and Dayton South by the Mall.

