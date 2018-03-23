Springboro resident's film hit theaters
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Joe Knopp, Springboro resident, talks about his film "I Can Only Imagine".
You can see it in local theaters like The Greene, Fairfield Commons and Dayton South by the Mall.
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fire at Summit Square Apartments
It happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive.Read More »
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beavercreek police looking for cell phone store theft suspects
Beavercreek police need help identifying two suspects they say robbed an AT&T store.Read More »
-
Hundreds attend March for Our Lives rally in Downtown Dayton
There will be an estimated 767 marches across the country on Saturday.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man stabbed while walking down street in Jefferson Township
A person is recovering after being stabbed while walking down the street in Jefferson Township.Read More »