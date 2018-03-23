Social media use amid data breach

By: Thea Emroll

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 05:33 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 23, 2018 05:33 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dr. Patrick Dudenhofer, Assistant Professor of computer science at Cedarville University talks about how we can stay safe on social media amid Facebook's data breach.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center