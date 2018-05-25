School district trains, arms some staff to stop active shooter

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) - Several schools throughout the Miami Valley have security measures in place to keep students safe, but one school district is taking security a step further, giving some staff members access to firearms to stop an active shooter.

Security continues to be a top priority at Mad River Local Schools. Just this school year, crews added upgrades to the district's administration and preschool building, like signage, reflective doors and mirrors for staff members to get a better view of who's at the door, according to Chad Wyen, superintendent.

"Just what happened last week in Texas and then today in Noblesville, Indiana, it's just scary to think that this continues to happen in our society," Wyen said.

Schools in the Mad River district also have cameras on the doorbells and throughout each building, he said, and the doors stay locked.

But the district also has a response team - 32 staff members who have access to tactical vests and firearms, Wyen explained. Their job is to stop the threat.

"Cameras are great," he said. "Having buzz-in systems are great. Having your buildings locked down is great. But that's not going to stop a threat. If they want to get into your building, they're going to get in. And the only way to stop the threat is to confront the threat. And the only way you can do that is with the armed response team."

The response team has been through hours of training and routine practice, Wyen said.

"I just want to assure our parents that we do everything that we can to keep our kids safe every single day," he said.

Students we spoke with said they believe security measures make kids and teachers feel safer.

"We've put cameras up around, and the outside doors have been locked now, and more and more is being done," said Haley, who attends another school district. "And we now are practicing with more procedures."

Mad River Local Schools also uses a tool to alert administrators if anyone in the area makes a threat online, Wyen said.