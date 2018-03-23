Resident calls police after hearing glass break from store

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved (WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Police responded to a cellphone store break-in after a resident heard glass break.

According to the police report, the woman called police after she heard the glass break from the store downstairs.

Police went to the 1810 block of East Third Street around 1:00 a.m. and saw a small window of the store broken while noticing steel bars on the inside of the windows of the Metro PCS store.

According the police report, police responded to a call about a month ago concerning a break-in at this same store and contacted the store manager about this incident.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-2677.