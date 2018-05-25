Record-breaking number of travelers head out on Memorial Day weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Gas prices are the highest they have been in Ohio for years but that is not stopping a record-breaking number of people from hitting the road.

"A little more than 1.4 million driving this holiday season," said Kara Hitchens, a senior specialist with AAA.

With that many vehicles on the road, Matt Bruning of Ohio Department of Transportation says patience is key and to anticipate everything.

ODOT sees about a 16% increase in travel during this holiday weekend, and said they typically try to think and act ahead regarding road construction, making the roads as easily to navigate as possible, but the group is putting $2.3 billion into the roads and bridges this year, so some orange cones are expected.

For a full list of closures, click here.

Bruning also said that ODOT is partnering with Ohio State Patrol this weekend for the "Click-it or Ticket" campaign, reminding everyone the severity of not buckling up.

"We've unfortunately had about 116 traffic fatalities already in the state this year involving people not wearing their seatbelts," said Bruning.

Miami Valley Sheriff's Office also sent out a release that said they would be placing more deputies on the roads, along with about 900 other agencies across the state, this weekend strictly enforcing seat belt laws and other traffic laws.