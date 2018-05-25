Portman visits Brigid's Path, CRIB Act still not moving in DC

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) - Senator Rob Portman is adding his name to the list of politicians to visit Brigid’s Path to talk to the staff, see the patients and even interview their parents.

All with one goal in mind: pass legislation so places like Brigid's Path can be covered by Medicaid.

The CRIB Act would allow a state Medicaid program to cover inpatient or outpatient services at facilities like Brigid’s Path.

Currently Brigid's Path has room to care for more than 20 newborns born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, but today they can only care for 4 at a time because they are privately funded.

Brigid's Path is technically at capacity with current funding.



Portman toured Brigid’s Path and says voluntarism can only get you so far.

“They can expand what they are doing and do more good. Yes community support is strong, but reimbursement is important," said Portman.

The newborns need constant love and attention to recover from their addictions, let alone costly medical treatments.

Nurses are contracted out to provide medical care.

"The CRIB Act will allow that Medicaid reimbursement for the medical care of the baby. Paying for the nurses to care for the babies is the biggest part of our budget," said Jill Kingston, the founder of Brigid's Path.

The Crib Act hasn't moved in Washington DC since early 2017.

Portman is hoping that will change soon.

"We hope there will be legislation that comes to the floor later this year. Hopefully broader legislation on opioid addiction issues can get more funding to the Crib Act though that," said Portman.

Senator Portman and Senator Sherrod Brown think the Brigid's Path concept can spread if given the opportunity.

"They don't have as much funding as they need. They are working sometimes with their hand tied behind their back. They are doing exceptional work and we want to see more places like that and we want to see them funded," said Brown.

2 NEWS will update you on what's next for the CRIB Act.

To donate to Brigid's path click here.



