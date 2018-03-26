Police pursuit ends in crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - One person is in custody after leading police on a short pursuit before crashing into another car.
According to Springfield police, it happened at East Southern Avenue and Clifton Avenue.
Injuries have been reported. Police say medics took at least one person to the hospital, and one person has been arrested by officers.
Springfield police say the pursuit started just before 7:45.
Authorities are still on scene and 2 News has a crew on the way.
2 News is working to learn more and will bring you further updates as information developments.
