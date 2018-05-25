Police look for two women who fled crash scene in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Police are looking for two women who fled the scene of a crash in Dayton early Friday morning.
Someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. Friday to report a vehicle into a building in the 3000 block of Jewelstone Drive, near N. Dixie Drive.
When officers arrived, they found damage to the a wall and window of a townhouse.
Police found the green SUV involved in the crash a short distance from the scene.
Witnesses say two women wearing jean shorts and white shirts ran from the scene.
No one inside the townhouse was injured.
The crash is under investigation.
