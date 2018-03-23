Police investigate threat sent to Springfield NAACP President's Office

By: Thea Emroll

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) -  Federal and state law enforcement agencies are working with local police to investigate a threat sent to the Springfield NAACP President's office Wednesday.

The NAACP president reported to police the office received the letter Wednesday, March 21 and it contained violent and racial threats.

Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf said several agencies are partnering up with the police department to look into this ongoing investigation.

"We have reached out to our partners in state and federal agencies, and we're making a cooperative effort to identify the source of the abhorrent act," Chief Graf said. "We take these threats very seriously."

 

