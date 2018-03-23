Police cruiser involved in crash on I-75

By: Kim Allen

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 04:03 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 23, 2018 04:03 AM EDT

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A West Carrollton police cruiser was involved in a crash on I-75 Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday near West Carrollton.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a West Carrollton officer was making a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75.

While the officer was making the stop, another car going south on I-75 hit the cruiser, pushing it into the vehicle the officer has previously pulled over.

The officer was able to pursue the car and pull it over near the Austin Landing exit on I-75.

OSP says the woman driving was taken into custody on suspicion of OVI.

No one was injured in the crash.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center