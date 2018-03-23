Police cruiser involved in crash on I-75
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A West Carrollton police cruiser was involved in a crash on I-75 Friday morning.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday near West Carrollton.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a West Carrollton officer was making a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75.
While the officer was making the stop, another car going south on I-75 hit the cruiser, pushing it into the vehicle the officer has previously pulled over.
The officer was able to pursue the car and pull it over near the Austin Landing exit on I-75.
OSP says the woman driving was taken into custody on suspicion of OVI.
No one was injured in the crash.
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fire at Summit Square Apartments
It happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive.Read More »
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beavercreek police looking for cell phone store theft suspects
Beavercreek police need help identifying two suspects they say robbed an AT&T store.Read More »
-
Hundreds attend March for Our Lives rally in Downtown Dayton
There will be an estimated 767 marches across the country on Saturday.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man stabbed while walking down street in Jefferson Township
A person is recovering after being stabbed while walking down the street in Jefferson Township.Read More »