Police cruiser involved in crash on I-75

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A West Carrollton Police cruiser was hit during a traffic stop on I-75 near West Carrollton. (Photo: Darren King)

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A West Carrollton police cruiser was involved in a crash on I-75 Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday near West Carrollton.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a West Carrollton officer was making a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75.

While the officer was making the stop, another car going south on I-75 hit the cruiser, pushing it into the vehicle the officer has previously pulled over.

The officer was able to pursue the car and pull it over near the Austin Landing exit on I-75.

OSP says the woman driving was taken into custody on suspicion of OVI.

No one was injured in the crash.