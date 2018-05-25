Patrolwoman to be the first female to make Troy SWAT team
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) - A Troy patrolwoman will now be the first female to make the SWAT team.
This information comes from our partners at the Troy Daily News.
Patrolwoman Laura Hudson, of Englewood, Hudson started out as a part-time officer in Englewood and then found a full-tim job with the Troy Police Department in January 2016.
Hudson graduated from the police academy at Sinclair Community College in December 2014.
The Troy Daily News reports Hudson learned the news about making the Troy SWAT team Thursday, April 26.
Hudson says she's excited and explains why she wants to be on the SWAT team.
“As a child, you see things like that on TV, and you think it would be cool,” Hudson said. “I never really pictured myself doing it then, but when I came into law enforcement, I found I liked the more high-intensity calls. Seeing the guys when they did their training, I wanted to join in. Higher-risk stuff is what I’ve liked the most.”
