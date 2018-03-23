Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police investigate a shooting on Knollcroft Road in Trotwood. (Photo: Darren King)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - One man is in critical condition and another is in jail after an early morning shooting in Trotwood.

It happened in the 4700 block of Knollcroft Road, near Denlinger Road, just after midnight Friday.

Authorities say Trotwood police received a 911 call saying a man had been shot on Knollcroft.

When officers arrived they found 33-year-old Marcus Moon with gunshot wounds to his face and torso.

Police say Moon was in an argument with his neighbor. According to investigators, the neighbor knocked on Moon's back door. When Moon opened the door, the neighbor demanded Moon come outside into the parking lot.

Police say Moon then immediately tried to close the door and the suspect fired three rounds through the door, striking Moon twice.

The suspect then fled the scene and was not there when police arrived.

Moon was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries. He is listed in critical condition.

The 33-year-old suspect was found later and arrested. He is now being held in the Montgomery County Jail and has not yet been formally charged.

Investigators say the case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for review.