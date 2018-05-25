New study highlights danger of car heat, even when parked in the shade

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) - So far this year, there have already been seven deaths across the country attributed to hot cars, and that number seems to rise every year.

A recent study from Arizona State University and the University of California San Diego shows just how hot cars get even when parked in the shade.

Left in the sun, the inside of the car reached 116 degrees in just an hour, the seats a whopping 123 degrees.

The same car in the shade after an hour still reached 100 degrees and the seats 105.

Jessica Saunders of Dayton Children's said it is not typically an intentional act, but parents are just extremely distracted.

Summer seems to be the time of year when hot car deaths are highlighted (although they can happen all year), because kids are out of school, with people who might not typically be their primary caregiver.

She recommends setting alarms on your phone to send text messages asking if the child was dropped off, to ask your daycare to call if the child does not show up,

"We never go anywhere without our purses or our cellphones and we don't need those in the car either, so put those things in the backseat where your child is and when you put them into daycare or wherever you're putting them you are reminded to take the cellphone out," said Saunders.

Saunders also added that it is not just a problem for those with infants or toddlers, but a lesson that should be taught to every child.

"Children should be taught that a car is never a safe place to play," said Saunders. "When you're putting the car up at night in the garage or on the street, make sure your car is locked so that a child doesn't accidentally get into the car."