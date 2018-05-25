New Memorial Day Parade route in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - There is a new route for the Memorial Day parade in Springfield.

The parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday at Fountain Avenue and Cliff Park Drive.

The route will continue onto North Fountain Avenue to McCreight Avenue and then westbound on McCreigth Avenue. Then you'll take West McCreight Avenue to Plum Street until you get to the Veteran's Park.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division posted the route on its Facebook page.

You can see the new route here before going to the parade on Monday:

