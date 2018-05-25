New Memorial Day Parade route in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - There is a new route for the Memorial Day parade in Springfield.
The parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday at Fountain Avenue and Cliff Park Drive.
The route will continue onto North Fountain Avenue to McCreight Avenue and then westbound on McCreigth Avenue. Then you'll take West McCreight Avenue to Plum Street until you get to the Veteran's Park.
The Springfield Fire Rescue Division posted the route on its Facebook page.
You can see the new route here before going to the parade on Monday:
Click here to see the other list of events going on in the Miami Valley over Memorial Day weekend.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Healthy and safe swimming week
Dan Suffoletto, Public Information Supervisor with Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, talks about how you can stay safe at the swimming pool this year.Read More »
-
School district trains, arms some staff to stop active shooter
Several schools throughout the Miami Valley have security measures in place to keep students safe, but one school district is taking security a step further, giving some staff members access to firearms to stop an active shooter.Read More »
-
-
-
Experts encourage open dialogue between parents, kids about shootings
Following Friday's school shooting in Indiana, experts say it's important to keep an open dialogue with your kids.Read More »