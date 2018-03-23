National Puppy Day

By: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 06:05 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 23, 2018 06:08 PM EDT

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) - Today is National Puppy Day and it's a good time to think about adopting pets.

SICSA in Kettering tells 2 NEWS is an easy process to adopt a pet.

If you're not looking to adopt but hoping to donate to SICSA, they are hosting a fundraiser with D 20 in Kettering. 

A dollar from each weyerbacher print sold tonight will go to SICSA to help save the animals. 

The event runs until 7:00 p.m.

For more information about the SICSA, click here

