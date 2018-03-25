'March For Our Lives' sister rally held in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Students across the country and here at home are Marching for their lives, demanding stricter gun regulations in the wake of the mass shooting at a Florida high school last month.
Several hundred people came together at Courthouse Square Saturday in downtown Dayton, many of them students hoping to influence congress to take action on gun control.
Saturday, March was in response to the national March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. being put on by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. That's where last month a student gunman killed 17 people and injured several others.
Marchers are calling on Congress to pass stricter gun regulations.
"We're hoping to send a clear message that we will no longer stand for their in action," Thomas Pedrotti said. "We are demanding them to act and pass common sense gun reform."
According to a Washington Post analysis, nearly 200 people have died in school shootings in the U-S since the Colubine High School massacre in Colorado in 1999.
