Man stabbed while walking down street in Jefferson Township

Posted: Mar 24, 2018 10:33 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 24, 2018 10:33 AM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A person is recovering after being stabbed while walking down the street in Jefferson Township.

Deputies say the victim was walking on Maeder Avenue just off West Third Street after 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was attacked by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

 

