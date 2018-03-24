Man stabbed while walking down street in Jefferson Township

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A person is recovering after being stabbed while walking down the street in Jefferson Township.

Deputies say the victim was walking on Maeder Avenue just off West Third Street after 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was attacked by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating.