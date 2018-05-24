Man charged for alleged threats at Piqua Junior High School

Related Story Piqua man arrested after making alleged threats to a school

Piqua Police say 21-year-old William Ingle has been charged with making a false alarm.

A co-worker called police after he reportedly made threats that included shooting up and using explosives at Piqua Junior High School.

According to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call, Ingle may have made the threats because he said his 14-year-old girlfriend was being bullied at the school.

Ingle remains in the Miami County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.