Man charged for alleged threats at Piqua Junior High School
Piqua Police say 21-year-old William Ingle has been charged with making a false alarm.
A co-worker called police after he reportedly made threats that included shooting up and using explosives at Piqua Junior High School.
According to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call, Ingle may have made the threats because he said his 14-year-old girlfriend was being bullied at the school.
Ingle remains in the Miami County Jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Healthy and safe swimming week
Dan Suffoletto, Public Information Supervisor with Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, talks about how you can stay safe at the swimming pool this year.Read More »
-
School district trains, arms some staff to stop active shooter
Several schools throughout the Miami Valley have security measures in place to keep students safe, but one school district is taking security a step further, giving some staff members access to firearms to stop an active shooter.Read More »
-
-
-
Experts encourage open dialogue between parents, kids about shootings
Following Friday's school shooting in Indiana, experts say it's important to keep an open dialogue with your kids.Read More »