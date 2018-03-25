Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dayton police are looking for two suspects who reportedly beat and robbed a man at gunpoint in a gas station parking lot.

It happened at the Shell station on Germantown Street around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to reports, the victim was asleep in his car when a man opened the driver side door, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The suspect then pistol whipped the victim and ordered him out of the car. Another suspect who was waiting outside took the victim's cash and a cell phone.

The suspects got into the car and drove off.

The vehicle is a white 2006 Chevy Suburban with Ohio license plate #GWJ 5662.