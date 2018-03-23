Local city to prepare roads for snow

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WDTN

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - One city in the Miami Valley already pre-treated the roads before we can expect snow this weekend.

Public Works Director for the City of Centerville, Doug Spitler, says crews had the chance to get to the residential areas which is the last place they hit on their list.

Spitler also said crews will be on call for the weather this weekend and they will be watching the weather.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings says a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Montgomery, Preble, Butler, Warren and Clinton counties.