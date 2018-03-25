LaRosa's Beavercreek pizzeria closed

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) - LaRosa' s announced Sunday it has shut down its Beavercreek location on Esquire Drive and Commons Boulevard. The establishment  opened in 2004.

The Cincinnati-based company said consistent low sales was the reason for the closure.

Employees at that location have been offered positions at remaining pizzerias in Kettering, Centerville and Englewood.

“It’s always our goal to successfully operate pizzerias long-term, however despite our tireless efforts, the Beavercreek pizzeria didn’t perform as well as we’d hoped. We genuinely appreciate the local team and our Dayton area guests who consistently supported us”, said Michael LaRosa, CEO of LaRosa’s, Inc.

 

