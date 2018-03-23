Reward offered for information about dog found bound and burned to death
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - While fighting a fire in the 1000 block of Kammer Avenue in Dayton Monday, firefighters found a dog burned to death, according to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.
Police and fire departments at the scene told Montgomery County dispatchers they discovered a dog that had been bound and set on fire. The dog was pronounced dead at the scene. An arson investigator responded to conduct a preliminary fire investigation.
A humane agent from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton also responded to the scene and is now investigating this as an act of animal cruelty.
Lexus of Dayton is partnering with the Humane Society and is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the person or people involved in this case.
Investigators believe there are witnesses to this crime and urge anyone who saw or knows anything to contact the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s Humane Agent Concannon by calling 937-262-8091.
Officials say information that may seem insignificant can often be extremely important in solving a case.
