Fire forces Beavercreek family out into the cold

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) - A house fire forces a Beavercreek family out into the cold.

The Riverside Fire battalion chief said a smoke detector went off inside the home on Logan Avenue around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

The homeowner called 911 then rushed the occupants outside. No one was hurt.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the basement.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading. The home suffered minor damage.

The cause is under investigation.



