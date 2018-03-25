Fire at Summit Square Apartments

By: Ryan Bode

Posted: Mar 24, 2018 10:55 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 24, 2018 10:55 PM EDT

It happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive.

According to dispatch, a medic in the area saw smoke from the area and called it in.

No information is available yet on injuries or damages.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available

