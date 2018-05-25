Local News

Victim identified in deadly Trotwood crash

By:

Posted: May 25, 2018 05:42 AM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2018 04:24 PM EDT

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) -- The victim of the deadly crash in Trotwood Friday morning has now been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Antwahn Swain of Dayton.

Someone called 911 just after 1 a.m. Friday to report a vehicle on fire in the 5200 block of Little Richmond Road, near S.R. 49.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a pole. The vehicle was on fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center