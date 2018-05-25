Victim identified in deadly Trotwood crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One person died after a crash on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Photo: Bear Everett)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) -- The victim of the deadly crash in Trotwood Friday morning has now been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Antwahn Swain of Dayton.

Someone called 911 just after 1 a.m. Friday to report a vehicle on fire in the 5200 block of Little Richmond Road, near S.R. 49.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a pole. The vehicle was on fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.