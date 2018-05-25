Experts encourage open dialogue between parents, kids about shootings

Related Story Teacher and student shot at Noblesville school; shooter in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Following Friday's school shooting in Indiana, experts say it's important to keep an open dialogue with your kids.

Doctors say there are also warning signs parents should look out for to keep their kids out of trouble.

According to Dr. Gregory Ramey, who runs the Center for Pediatric Mental Health Resources at Dayton Children's Hospital, when a shooting happens, others sometimes follow soon after.

"One of these events happens - they tend to occur more often because vulnerable individuals who might commit these crimes see these things and somehow see it as a solution or a way out," Dr. Ramey explained.

Dr. Ramey suggests parents talk with their kids about these incidents so they can share what they're feeling.

"I emphasize the word 'conversation,' not a lecture," he said. "Don't spend so much time telling kids what they should be doing or thinking or feeling. Instead, ask open-ended questions. 'What's going on with you? What's going on with your friends at school?'"

Dr. Ramey said it's also important for parents and kids to keep in mind that these events are extremely rare.

Dr. Ramey said there are often warning signs before a child commits an act of violence like this, such as making threats against themselves and others or showing admiration for those committing these crimes.

"Reach out before the problems get serious," Dr. Ramey said. "Reach out when your child is young. Seek help from your primary care physician."

Parents we spoke said they with agree that communication is key.

"I think you learn more from your kids' point of view what's going on around them than if you just assume or talk to the school or other parents," said Ariel Williams, a mother of two.

Dr. Ramey also suggests keeping younger children away from the television when events like this are being discussed since they're too difficult for them to understand.