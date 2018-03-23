Deputy not charged in connection to shooting newspaper photographer

By: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 02:59 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 23, 2018 04:27 PM EDT

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - A Clark County Deputy will not be charged in connection with a shooting incident at a photographer. 

According to the Clark County Public Information Officer, a special prosecutor asked members of the grand jury to consider the charges but did not find probable cause to issue an indictment.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop and mistook the photographers' camera for a gun back in September.

The incident happened in New Carlisle in the 400 block of North Main Street after 11:00 p.m.

Officials say the investigation is now closed.

The Clark Count Sheriff's Office released this statement Friday about the grand jury's decision: 

Today, a Clark County Grand Jury returned a no bill on Deputy Jake Shaw regarding the officer involved shooting that occurred in New Carlisle on September 4, 2017. The Sheriff's Office is grateful to the BCI investigators and other officials at the Attorney General's Office for conducting this investigation. The Sheriff's Office will now conduct an administrative review of this incident, but cannot comment further due to pending litigation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center