Deputy not charged in connection to shooting newspaper photographer
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - A Clark County Deputy will not be charged in connection with a shooting incident at a photographer.
According to the Clark County Public Information Officer, a special prosecutor asked members of the grand jury to consider the charges but did not find probable cause to issue an indictment.
The deputy was conducting a traffic stop and mistook the photographers' camera for a gun back in September.
The incident happened in New Carlisle in the 400 block of North Main Street after 11:00 p.m.
Officials say the investigation is now closed.
The Clark Count Sheriff's Office released this statement Friday about the grand jury's decision:
Today, a Clark County Grand Jury returned a no bill on Deputy Jake Shaw regarding the officer involved shooting that occurred in New Carlisle on September 4, 2017. The Sheriff's Office is grateful to the BCI investigators and other officials at the Attorney General's Office for conducting this investigation. The Sheriff's Office will now conduct an administrative review of this incident, but cannot comment further due to pending litigation.
