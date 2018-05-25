Dayton Police officers chase suspect, call for countywide backup

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dayton Police officers call for countywide backup while chasing a burglary suspect on N. Wright Avenue on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Dayton Police officers called for countywide backup while investigating a burglary Friday morning.

Officers were checking on a reported burglary in the 100 block of N. Wright Avenue, near N. Cherrywood Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police found the suspect and began chasing him on foot.

The chase ended in the yard of a home on N. Wright Avenue when officers caught up with the suspect.

Officers began wrestling with the suspect, before sending out the "signal 99" cal for countywide assistance.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody. He was taken to Grandview Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Authorities have not said if an officers were injured during the incident.