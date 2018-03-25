Crusier involved in multi-vehicle crash in Trotwood

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Credit: Robb Morgan)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a Trotwood police cruiser is under investigation.

Troopers say an SUV was turning onto Shiloh Spring Road from Salem Avenue and hit another car before 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Both vehicles then hit the police car that was sitting at the intersection.

Two people from the car and two from the s-u-v were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The police officer wasn't hurt.

The driver of the SUV will be cited for failure to yield.