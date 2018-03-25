Crusier involved in multi-vehicle crash in Trotwood

By: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: Mar 25, 2018 04:13 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2018 05:31 PM EDT

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a Trotwood police cruiser is under investigation.

Troopers say an SUV was turning onto Shiloh Spring Road from Salem Avenue and hit another car before 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Both vehicles then hit the police car that was sitting at the intersection.

Two people from the car and two from the s-u-v were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The police officer wasn't hurt.

The driver of the SUV will be cited for failure to yield.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center