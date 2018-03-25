Crusier involved in multi-vehicle crash in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a Trotwood police cruiser is under investigation.
Troopers say an SUV was turning onto Shiloh Spring Road from Salem Avenue and hit another car before 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
Both vehicles then hit the police car that was sitting at the intersection.
Two people from the car and two from the s-u-v were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The police officer wasn't hurt.
The driver of the SUV will be cited for failure to yield.
Previous
Fire forces Beavercreek family out...
Next
LaRosa's Beavercreek pizzeria closed
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police pursuit ends in crash
Police confirm one person has been taken into custody.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fire forces Beavercreek family out into the cold
The homeowner called 911 then rushed the occupants outside.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crusier involved in multi-vehicle crash in Trotwood
The crash happened on Salem Avenue and Shiloh Springs Road.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LaRosa's Beavercreek pizzeria closed
The Cincinnati-based company said consistent low sales was the reason for the closure.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man asleep in SUV awakend by robbers in Dayton
Dayton police are looking for two suspects who reportedly beat and robbed a man at gunpoint in a gas station parking lot.Read More »