Crossfit helps teens stay out of trouble

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)- Building Bridges is run by the Montgomery County Juvenile Court system. One of the programs under it takes exercise and turns it into confidence and character.

At Centerville Crossfit's Thursday night class, teens work hard to stay out of trouble. Every peddle and every push is a test to do something they didn't think was possible.

"Crossfit is a place that keeps you motivated, gives you self confidence and keeps your head motivated," Vasio Moore. "I've been coming here for almost a year now. You get to meet new people here/ They teach you new stuff everyday," he said.

Participation in the class was the idea of Montgomery County Juvenile Court Magistrate Gerald Parker.

"It gets them to shoot for the stars a little more because they can see what's out here may not be in their communities," Parker said.

Parker takes troubled youth in the court system and brings them to Centerville Crossfit. He said the teens are usually from west Dayton or the surrounding areas. He said until the class, many have not seen suburbs.

His lesson to the teens in the class is to learn to be comfortable with being uncomfortable.

"They're going to go through trials and difficult times where they might think 'There's no way I can get through this'. Especially, with some of their home lives being very, very difficult," Parker said.

Dalvine Moore has attended the class for almost 10 months.

"I get bigger and stronger and I just like working out with them. It gives me something to do," he said.

He tells 2 News, he wants to keep coming here. He hopes to one day be as strong as Parker.

"He inspires me to do this. I watching him working out and it's not hard when he does it," he said.

Parker said the program is all about building relationships. He takes the teens to do things outside of the gym as well. He said he's taken them to the theater, health food stores and when they behave they get special meals.

Other gym goers have also asked to be involved with the teens. Parker said many have signed up to be mentors or tutors with Building Bridges. They have even helped some of the teens get jobs.