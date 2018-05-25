Company to host food drive for Miami Valley senior citizens
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - One company in the Miami Valley is hosting a food drive to make sure seniors in our community do not go hungry.
This information comes from our partners at the Sidney Daily News.
Comfort Keepers® of the Miami Valley is asking for donations to the Feed Seniors NowTM food drive to help local seniors and raise awareness for this growing epidemic that impacts millions of older Americans trying to remain healthy and independent.
The company hopes to collect 500 pounds of food and $1,000, which could feed up to 4,390 local seniors.
You can give non-perishable food items or donate money any time during the month of June.
There will be collection bins around the Miami Valley for this food drive. See where you can drop off your donations below:
Comfort Keepers: 101 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield
United Senior Services: 125 W Main St., Springfield
Springfield Masonic Home: 2655 W National Road, Springfield
Vancrest New Carlisle: 1885 N Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle
Homestead Health Care Center: 2317 E. Home Road, Springfield
Villa of Springfield: 701 Villa Road, Springfield
Sidney Senior Center: 3020 S West Ave., Sidney
Sidney Library: 230 East North St., Sidney
Sidney Food Town: 1010 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney
Sidney Care Center: 510 Buckeye Ave., Sidney
Dorothy Love: 3003 West Cisco Road, Sidney
Widows Home: 50 S Findlay St, Dayton
Sanctuary at Wilmington Place: 264 Wilmington Ave., Dayton
Cottages of Clayton: 8212 N. Main St., Dayton
Pristine Nursing Center: 3854 Park Overlook Drive, Beavercreek
Traditions of Beavercreek: 800 Grayson Lane, Beavercreek
Beavercreek Community Library 3618 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek
Beavercreek Senior Center: 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek
Wright Nursing and Rehab: 829 Yellow Springs Fairfield Road, Fairborn
Caldwell House: 2900 Corporate Drive, Troy
Troy Senior Center: (June 11th-30th) 134 N. Market St., Troy
Troy Center: 512 Crescent Drive, Troy
The donations will be sent to the Second Harvest Food Bank, Dayton Vineyard Church, The Dayton Foodbank, Agape Distribution and the Needy Basket of Southern Miami County for local senior citizens in need.
