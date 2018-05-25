Company to host food drive for Miami Valley senior citizens

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - One company in the Miami Valley is hosting a food drive to make sure seniors in our community do not go hungry.

This information comes from our partners at the Sidney Daily News.

Comfort Keepers® of the Miami Valley is asking for donations to the Feed Seniors NowTM food drive to help local seniors and raise awareness for this growing epidemic that impacts millions of older Americans trying to remain healthy and independent.

The company hopes to collect 500 pounds of food and $1,000, which could feed up to 4,390 local seniors.

You can give non-perishable food items or donate money any time during the month of June.

There will be collection bins around the Miami Valley for this food drive. See where you can drop off your donations below:

Comfort Keepers: 101 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield

United Senior Services: 125 W Main St., Springfield

Springfield Masonic Home: 2655 W National Road, Springfield

Vancrest New Carlisle: 1885 N Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle

Homestead Health Care Center: 2317 E. Home Road, Springfield

Villa of Springfield: 701 Villa Road, Springfield

Sidney Senior Center: 3020 S West Ave., Sidney

Sidney Library: 230 East North St., Sidney

Sidney Food Town: 1010 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney

Sidney Care Center: 510 Buckeye Ave., Sidney

Dorothy Love: 3003 West Cisco Road, Sidney

Widows Home: 50 S Findlay St, Dayton

Sanctuary at Wilmington Place: 264 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

Cottages of Clayton: 8212 N. Main St., Dayton

Pristine Nursing Center: 3854 Park Overlook Drive, Beavercreek

Traditions of Beavercreek: 800 Grayson Lane, Beavercreek

Beavercreek Community Library 3618 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Beavercreek Senior Center: 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Wright Nursing and Rehab: 829 Yellow Springs Fairfield Road, Fairborn

Caldwell House: 2900 Corporate Drive, Troy

Troy Senior Center: (June 11th-30th) 134 N. Market St., Troy

Troy Center: 512 Crescent Drive, Troy

The donations will be sent to the Second Harvest Food Bank, Dayton Vineyard Church, The Dayton Foodbank, Agape Distribution and the Needy Basket of Southern Miami County for local senior citizens in need.