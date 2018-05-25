Chase for Dayton burglary suspect prompts call for backup
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A burglary in Dayton prompts a county-wide call for backup.
Officers were called to the 100 block of North Wright Avenue near East Second Street around 1 a.m. Friday.
Police said they found a burglary suspect and ran after him. Officers caught him in the backyard of a nearby home and wrestled with him. That's when they put in a county-wide call for additional officers to come to the scene to help.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody. He was taken to Grandview Medical Center for treatment. Authorities haven't released his condition.
Police haven't released information about any injuries to the officers involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
Previous
Dayton Police officers chase suspect,...
Next
Police look for two women who fled...
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Healthy and safe swimming week
Dan Suffoletto, Public Information Supervisor with Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, talks about how you can stay safe at the swimming pool this year.Read More »
-
School district trains, arms some staff to stop active shooter
Several schools throughout the Miami Valley have security measures in place to keep students safe, but one school district is taking security a step further, giving some staff members access to firearms to stop an active shooter.Read More »
-
-
-
Experts encourage open dialogue between parents, kids about shootings
Following Friday's school shooting in Indiana, experts say it's important to keep an open dialogue with your kids.Read More »