Chase for Dayton burglary suspect prompts call for backup

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A burglary in Dayton prompts a county-wide call for backup.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Wright Avenue near East Second Street around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police said they found a burglary suspect and ran after him. Officers caught him in the backyard of a nearby home and wrestled with him. That's when they put in a county-wide call for additional officers to come to the scene to help.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody. He was taken to Grandview Medical Center for treatment. Authorities haven't released his condition.

Police haven't released information about any injuries to the officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing.