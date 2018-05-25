Local News

VIDEO: Car fleeing from traffic stop crashes and flips over several times

Posted: May 25, 2018 06:34 AM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2018 03:08 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash following a chase in Dayton Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Trooper tried to pull over a car for going 30 miles an hour over the speed limit on Shoup Mill Road near Riverside Drive.

The car fled from troopers, going east on Shoup Mill Road and leading to a pursuit that lasted less than a mile.

OSP says speeds reached nearly 90 miles per hour, before the car ran off the side of the road and crashed, flipping over several times.

There were four people inside the car. One of those people was ejected.

OSP says the four people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities haven't released information about possible charges related to the chase and crash.

