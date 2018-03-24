Beavercreek police looking for cell phone store theft suspects

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) - Beavercreek police need help identifying two suspects they say robbed an AT&T store.

According to police, two unknown African American males entered the store on March 21, 2018 at approximately 6:17 p.m and stole IPhones and notepads worth over $4,000.

The first suspect is described as being in his early 20's, wearing a black hoodie with the letters "LB" on the back, khakis, and red Jordans. The second suspect is in his early 20's, wearing a black hoodie and black jeans

If anyone has information on either or both of these thefts suspects, contact the Special Services/Investigation Division at (937) 427-5520 ext. # 252.