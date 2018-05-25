Local News

Apartment building catches fire in Riverside

Posted: May 25, 2018 04:34 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2018 04:34 PM EDT

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) - An apartment building caught on fire in Riverside Friday afternoon. 

Fire crews responded to the apartment fire just before 3:00p.m. in the 4600 block of Penn Avenue.

There were no injuries reported at the time. 

Fire officials believe everyone who was in the apartment complex made it out safely.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

