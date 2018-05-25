Apartment building catches fire in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) - An apartment building caught on fire in Riverside Friday afternoon.
Fire crews responded to the apartment fire just before 3:00p.m. in the 4600 block of Penn Avenue.
There were no injuries reported at the time.
Fire officials believe everyone who was in the apartment complex made it out safely.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Healthy and safe swimming week
Dan Suffoletto, Public Information Supervisor with Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, talks about how you can stay safe at the swimming pool this year.Read More »
-
School district trains, arms some staff to stop active shooter
Several schools throughout the Miami Valley have security measures in place to keep students safe, but one school district is taking security a step further, giving some staff members access to firearms to stop an active shooter.Read More »
-
-
-
Experts encourage open dialogue between parents, kids about shootings
Following Friday's school shooting in Indiana, experts say it's important to keep an open dialogue with your kids.Read More »