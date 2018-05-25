Apartment building catches fire in Riverside

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) - An apartment building caught on fire in Riverside Friday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the apartment fire just before 3:00p.m. in the 4600 block of Penn Avenue.

There were no injuries reported at the time.

Fire officials believe everyone who was in the apartment complex made it out safely.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.