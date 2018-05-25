10 Memorial Day discounts for military, veterans and their families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.

This weekend, plenty of companies and venues in Ohio and around the country are offering discounts for military members, reservists, veterans and their families to show appreciation for their service. Check out the deals available this weekend.

AT&T

Qualified active-duty military, reserves, National Guard, veterans and spouses of active-duty or deceased service personnel can take advantage of a 15% discount on monthly service charges for select AT&T plans. Click or tap here for more information and to find out how to sign up for the discount.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

Active duty military, veterans, retirees, National Guardsmen and Reservists can take advantage of 5% off select Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s gear every day of the year. Just present identification that shows your active duty or veteran status (military ID card, state-issued ID with veteran status, or form DD 214). Click or tap here for more details.

Blue Star Museums

Participating Blue Star Museums across the country are offering free family admission for active duty military families from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Participating museums and sites in central Ohio include the Southeast Ohio History Center (Athens), The Dairy Barn Arts Center (Athens), The Columbus Museum of Art (Columbus), the Ohio History Connection (Columbus), the Wexner Center for the Arts (Columbus), the Roscoe Village Foundation (Coshocton), AHA! (Lancaster), the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio (Lancaster), the Licking Valley Heritage Society (Newark), and The Works: Ohio Center for History, Art & Technology (Newark). Click or tap here for more information about how to take advantage of the offer.

Cedar Point

Cedar Point is offering free admission to active and retired military members all weekend. You must present a valid government-issued ID designating your military affiliation. Additionally, servicemen and women can purchase up to six tickets for immediate family members at a discounted rate of $44 per ticket. Click or tap here for more details.

Cincinnati Zoo

If you’re going to be in the Cincinnati area on Memorial Day, stop by the Cincinnati Zoo and take advantage of free admission. The offer is valid to all active and retired members of the military. The offer also allows military personnel to purchase up to six half-price admission tickets for members of their immediate family. You must present a valid government issued ID to take advantage of the offer.

Cinemark Movie Theatres

If you want to see a movie you can take advantage of special military discounts at select Cinemark movie theater locations. Discount days and times vary at each location. Click or tap here for a list of theaters in central Ohio.

GM Military Discount

Service members can take advantage of the GM Military Discount program and take advantage of exclusive pricing on eligible, new vehicles. The program is available to active duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, veterans within three years of their discharge date and retirees of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Click or tap here for more details.

Kings Island

If you’d rather get your thrills in at Kings Island, the theme park is also offering free admission to active and retired members of the military during Memorial Day Weekend. Active duty, retired, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government issued ID can take advantage of this offer. You must present your ID at the time of purchase. Military personnel can also purchase up to six additional tickets for family members at the special price of $34 per ticket. Click or tap here for more information.

JCPenney Portraits

Members of the military can get a free 8x10 portrait, free sitting fees and half off additional purchases at participating JCPenney Portraits locations with this coupon. You must present your military ID at the beginning of your photo session to take advantage of the offer.

McCormick & Schmick’s

All Gold Star parents and spouces, veterans and active members of any branch of U.S. Military and National Guard can enjoy a free lunch or dinner entrée on May 28. Click or tap here for more details.