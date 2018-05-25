FBI: Hundreds of thousands of home, office routers targeted in cyber attack

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KETK) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has put out a warning for owners of small office and home routers after they may have been compromised in a recent cyber attack.

Owners should reboot their devices.

In a post to their social media page, the FBI says hundreds of thousands of routers may have been compromised. The hackers are believed to have used VPNFilter malware to target the routers.

The malware can collect information, exploit devices and block traffic.

On Wednesday, Cisco warned hackers had infected at least half-a-million routers and storage devices in dozens of countries.