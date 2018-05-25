Living Dayton

Strawberry picking at Hidden Valley Orchards

By:

Posted: May 25, 2018 01:23 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2018 01:23 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Summer is almost here and it's the perfect time to head to Hidden Valley Orchard to pick some fresh produce.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center