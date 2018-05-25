Living Dayton

Stay Heat Smart This Summer

By:

Posted: May 25, 2018 01:23 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2018 01:23 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - National Heat Awareness Day is recognized each year on the last Friday of May. Heat Exhaustion and dehydration due to heat are some of the leading weather related killers in the United States. However, there are ways you and your family can stay safe in the heat!
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center